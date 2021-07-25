50,000 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Bought by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vipshop by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vipshop by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,467,000 after purchasing an additional 752,710 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Vipshop by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vipshop by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after purchasing an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $17.06. 10,250,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,383,452. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.