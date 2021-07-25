Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,129 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,113,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,683,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,960,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.12.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.64. 9,666,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,003,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $456.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.