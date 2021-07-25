Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.87. 4,876,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

