Factorial Partners LLC Invests $12 Million in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 895,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,000. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.12% of CRA International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 35.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,611 shares of company stock worth $728,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CRA International stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.53. 15,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,093. CRA International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.32 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.12.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

