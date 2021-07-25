Factorial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12,216.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of American Express worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.18. 6,326,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.