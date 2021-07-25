Factorial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1,037.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,800 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.15. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

