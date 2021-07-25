Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 150,798 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,458,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after purchasing an additional 969,125 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after purchasing an additional 713,012 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,344,000 after purchasing an additional 681,334 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.99.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $35.19. 15,945,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,570,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

