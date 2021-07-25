Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 844,201 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 7,674.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 844,201 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 37.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,743 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at $12,237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 12.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $911.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.74.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

