iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

FLOT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.79. 677,073 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.80.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.