Liquity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $148,523.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.22 or 0.00012352 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $31.96 million and $148,523.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00121173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00139339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,137.18 or 0.99924578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00874340 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,573,279 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

