Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 1,936.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares during the period. Tri Pointe Homes makes up approximately 1.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $49,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPH stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $22.56. 1,952,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,722. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

