Brokerages Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $353.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report sales of $353.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360.17 million and the lowest is $346.83 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $146.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.71 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBLK. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 557,252 shares during the period. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $13,212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 126,159 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $5,074,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,088. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

