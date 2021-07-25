The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

