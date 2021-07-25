TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 34,171 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.1% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $27,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,877,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,507,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.38 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,222,850.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,810 shares of company stock worth $92,842,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.