Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 9,051 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,051 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after acquiring an additional 329,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 251,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.62.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded up $4.09 on Friday, hitting $324.06. The stock had a trading volume of 543,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,735. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.41 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

