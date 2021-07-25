$97.26 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report sales of $97.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.44 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 189.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $359.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.44 million to $398.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $360.09 million, with estimates ranging from $299.86 million to $430.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239,273 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.78. 116,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,983. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $524.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.