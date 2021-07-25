Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 26,845 Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) by 632.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.89% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

TMV stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 290,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,201. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $86.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.