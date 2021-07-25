Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,056 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $45,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $201,045.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,110.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $1,708,477.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $36.99. 85,474,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,812,168. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.