ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Humana by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana stock opened at $471.22 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

