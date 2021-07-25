Diametric Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,301,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after buying an additional 4,074,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 5,029,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,272. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

