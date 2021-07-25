Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAA traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $187.60. 568,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,847. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $187.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on MAA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

