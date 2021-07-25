Clarity Financial LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.67.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.