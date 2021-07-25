Clarity Financial LLC Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. 1,848,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,868. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.72.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

