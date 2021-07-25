iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.57. 830,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,393. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

