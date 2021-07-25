KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $633.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce $633.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $638.60 million and the lowest is $627.50 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $393.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.42. 2,369,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.