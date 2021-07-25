NFTX (NFTX) Price Reaches $72.73 on Major Exchanges

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $72.73 or 0.00212843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $34.13 million and $918,226.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,257 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

