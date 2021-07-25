Copernicus Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,000 Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Gritstone bio accounts for 5.6% of Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth $21,674,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,139,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 77.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 624.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
GRTS stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.59. 273,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,608. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
Gritstone bio Company Profile
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
