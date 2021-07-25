Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,197,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 71,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 147,723 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE CXP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,663. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

