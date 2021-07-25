Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 96,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

HSDT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 21,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,229. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.14). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,362.52% and a negative return on equity of 200.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

