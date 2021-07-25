Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00048029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.78 or 0.00810039 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Coin Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 coins. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

