EXRNchain Hits Market Cap of $2.79 Million (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. EXRNchain has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $3,236.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EXRNchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EXRNchain

EXRNchain (EXRN) is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

EXRNchain Coin Trading

