49,121 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Bought by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Masterton Capital Management LP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 42,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $24,248,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 103,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVB stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.80. 803,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,637. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.66. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $230.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

