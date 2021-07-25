Gillson Capital LP Has $10.68 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gillson Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Ventas worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,939,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ventas by 427.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,037 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.45. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

