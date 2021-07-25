Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DANOY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of DANOY stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.946 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

