Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $8.35 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 407,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.78. 20,987,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,132,546. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.56. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

