Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nutrien by 13.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after buying an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Nutrien by 287.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Nutrien by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

NTR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. 1,308,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,771. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

