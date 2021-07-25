Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 196,676 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 196,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $86,228,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $91,657,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,700. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. reduced their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

