One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

NYSE DAR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.01. 941,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,309. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.