Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,687. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03.

