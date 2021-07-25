Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,156 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 0.8% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.03. 877,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

