Paradiem LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,818,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.18. The stock had a trading volume of 639,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,320. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $120.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,403 shares of company stock worth $11,938,092 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

