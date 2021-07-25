5,735,464 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Bought by Founders Fund V Management LLC

Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,735,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,169,000. Oscar Health comprises 8.1% of Founders Fund V Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Founders Fund V Management LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Oscar Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,752,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

OSCR stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 147,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,241. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

