226,758 Shares in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Bought by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 226,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Puma Biotechnology accounts for about 1.1% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $249,845 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,804. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $312.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

