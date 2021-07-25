Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 9.34%. Research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.