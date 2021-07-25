Worth Venture Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.78% of scPharmaceuticals worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,656. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The company has a market cap of $164.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.