SnowGem Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003818 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

