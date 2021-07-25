Brokerages Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Target Price at $67.33

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,154,000 after acquiring an additional 364,987 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 54,686 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $51,557,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALE stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 112,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,726. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.41. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.