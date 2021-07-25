Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Tops $7.31 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $205,659.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

