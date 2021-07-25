Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,498.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $345,926.62 and $9,498.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005869 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,483,960 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KWIKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.