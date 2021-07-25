Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,498.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $345,926.62 and approximately $9,498.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005869 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,483,960 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

